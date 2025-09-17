Sep 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Mahnomen Man Dies After Car Rear-Ends Tractor Towing Equipment

A 53-year-old Mahnomen man has died after the car he was a passenger in rear-ended an implement being towed by a tractor.

The crash happened around 7:15 last night on Highway 200, about four miles west of Mahnomen near the Mahnomen/Norman County line. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Keezer died following the collision.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Chance Keezer of Mahnomen, was not injured. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says he was intoxicated and was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular homicide.

The driver of the tractor, 68-year-old Donald Kaiser of Gary, was not injured.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

News

Mahnomen Teen Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash Northeast of Waubun

Education & Government

Tim Walz Says He’ll Seek a Third Term as Minnesota’s Governor

Business

Bemidji United Way Kicking Off ‘Coats for the Community’ Drive, ‘Business Blitz Day’

Education & Government

CLC Students, High Schoolers Consider Next Steps at MN Education Fair