Mahnomen Man Dies After Car Rear-Ends Tractor Towing Equipment

A 53-year-old Mahnomen man has died after the car he was a passenger in rear-ended an implement being towed by a tractor.

The crash happened around 7:15 last night on Highway 200, about four miles west of Mahnomen near the Mahnomen/Norman County line. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Keezer died following the collision.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Chance Keezer of Mahnomen, was not injured. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says he was intoxicated and was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular homicide.

The driver of the tractor, 68-year-old Donald Kaiser of Gary, was not injured.