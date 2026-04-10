Magnussen, 3 Other BSU Men’s Hockey Players Enter Transfer Portal

Just two days removed from the University of Denver winning a record 11th national title and the season coming to an end, the transfer portal has opened for men’s hockey, where over 200 players jumped in. It’s the most ever in a single day in the transfer portal era, and Bemidji State was not immune from the annual revolving door, with four Beavers entering today.

Junior forward Kasper Magnussen was one of the names on the list and his departure will arguably have the greatest impact. Last season, he had 31 points on 10 goals and 21 assists and had 24 goals and 34 assists over his three-year career at BSU. He also played for Norway at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden as a freshman.

Joining him in the transfer portal are two other junior forwards, Noah Quinn and Vincent Labelle, as well as sophomore defenseman Ryan Henderson. Quinn spent three years at Bemidji State battling for ice time while Labelle transferred into BSU this season, scoring three goals with seven assists in 30 games for the Beavers. Henderson only saw action in 18 games over two seasons.

This year’s transfer portal closes Apr. 28.