Thursday, June 16 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Phyllis McGuire, Pat Boone and Nick Clooney host this nostalgic trip back to the 1950s with classic moments from the McGuire Sisters (pictured), Patti Page, Debbie Reynolds, Perry Como, and more.