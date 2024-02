Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, March 3rd at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience the unique and harmonious blend of pop and classical music from this vibrant orchestra, led by violin soloist and composer Guido Dieteren. With his wife, singer Wendy Kokkelkoren, Guido and his orchestra guarantee a musical experience full of romance, emotion, passion, and energy. Filmed in the Netherlands at Kerkrade’s Market Square.