Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every October in Minnesota, schools take the third Thursday and Friday off for MEA Weekend. Madden’s on Gull Lake, located in Brainerd, opened up their doors to students, staff, and parents this week for a weekend of fun festivities.

People attended the resort over the weekend from Fargo, Duluth, Twin Cities, and, of course, the Brainerd Lakes Area. With unusually warm weather, guests had the opportunity to enjoy the water and take part in pontoon rides, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

On Saturday, attendees could tour eight different stops around the resort from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating. They started out at the Madden Bros. Market and worked their way up through the tennis and croquet courts, the golf course, and eventually ended at the town hall.

Once that has ended, there was a big costume party to see the best-dressed contestants. The winner of the pumpkin carving contest was also announced.

With the weekend activities over, Madden’s on Gull Lake is now closed for the season. They will open up again next April.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today