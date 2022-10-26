Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend

Lakeland PBS

Hanky HazeltonOct. 26 2022

Every October in Minnesota, schools take the third Thursday and Friday off for MEA Weekend. Madden’s on Gull Lake, located in Brainerd, opened up their doors to students, staff, and parents this week for a weekend of fun festivities.

People attended the resort over the weekend from Fargo, Duluth, Twin Cities, and, of course, the Brainerd Lakes Area. With unusually warm weather, guests had the opportunity to enjoy the water and take part in pontoon rides, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

On Saturday, attendees could tour eight different stops around the resort from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating. They started out at the Madden Bros. Market and worked their way up through the tennis and croquet courts, the golf course, and eventually ended at the town hall.

Once that has ended, there was a big costume party to see the best-dressed contestants. The winner of the pumpkin carving contest was also announced.

With the weekend activities over, Madden’s on Gull Lake is now closed for the season. They will open up again next April.

By — Hanky Hazelton

