MacRostie Art Center to Host Art Fair in Grand Rapids

The Downtown Art Fair in Grand Rapids is hosted by MacRostie Art Center and held on the Old Central School grounds. The event attracts both visitors and residents to celebrate the creative community and support local artists.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, July 10 from 9 AM to 4 PM. The MAC is currently seeking artist vendors to participate. Accepted works include jewelry, pottery, painting and drawing, fiber, woodworking, and more. All work displayed must be handmade and created by the artist or a family member.

The priority deadline is April 30, but additional applications will be reviewed after that date based on available space. Interested artists may learn more about the application process and requirements on the MAC’s website or by calling 218-326-2697.

