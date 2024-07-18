Jul 18, 2024 | By: Sydney Dick

MacRostie Art Center Hosts Downtown Grand Rapids Art Fair

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

BSU Women’s Basketball Adds 2x Iowa State Champion Capesius

Sports

BSU Men’s Golf’s Schoepp 1st on Team to Be CSC Academic All-American

Education & Government

Roadwork, Detours on Highway 18 Along North Mille Lacs Lake to Begin July 22

Crime

Former Nevis Bus Driver, Hubbard Co. Commissioner Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct