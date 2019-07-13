Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MacRostie Art Center Hosts 8th Annual Art Fair In Downtown Grand Rapids

Jul. 12 2019

The 8th annual MacRostie Art Center Art Fair is going on this Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be over 20 art vendors from across the region showcasing and selling their art work. The fair will have art demonstrations, mosaic classes, food, games and live music throughout the day.

The art fair is put on by Macrostie Art Center to engage the public with the art community in the region. People can expect to see a range of arts, such as paintings, jewelry and pottery.

“I’ve been doing the art fair for the last 6 to 7 years,” Bruce Partos, a resident potter at Macrostie Art Center, said. “It’s a good way to show your projects, and it’s a good way to get rid of some of them, they tend to build up if you don’t get rid of them. And pretty soon they’re piled up everywhere.”

“I’m also really excited to be welcoming good space murals. They will be working on a mosaic project. That mosaic will eventually be installed on the side of our building. So if you have the opportunity to come out and make that mosaic as well as meet many of the artists who are attending the art fair, we welcome anyone and everyone to come and join us,” Kayla Aubid, the Macrostie Art Center Gallery Director, said.

The downtown art fair will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Grand Rapids and is free to the public.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Legion Baseball Improves Streak With Win Over West Duluth

Paul Bunyan Communications Constructing New Service Center in Grand Rapids

Warroad Boys and Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls to Participate in Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

Judy Garland Festival Boasts Weekend Of Events To Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Star’s Death

Latest Story

City Of Bemidji Plans Beach Bash At South Shore Park

Beat the heat this summer at the beach: the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is hosting a beach bash tomorrow, July 13th. The
Posted on Jul. 13 2019

Latest Stories

City Of Bemidji Plans Beach Bash At South Shore Park

Posted on Jul. 13 2019

In Focus: Josh Duffee & His Big Band Bring "First Ladies Of Song" To Hackensack

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

"Fritz Loven Park Revisited" Art Exhibit On Display In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

Dutch And Irma Cragun Honored With 2019 Award In Philanthropy

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

Three Missing Tennessee Children Found Safe Near Motley

Posted on Jul. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.