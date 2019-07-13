MacRostie Art Center Hosts 8th Annual Art Fair In Downtown Grand Rapids

The 8th annual MacRostie Art Center Art Fair is going on this Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids.

There will be over 20 art vendors from across the region showcasing and selling their art work. The fair will have art demonstrations, mosaic classes, food, games and live music throughout the day.

The art fair is put on by Macrostie Art Center to engage the public with the art community in the region. People can expect to see a range of arts, such as paintings, jewelry and pottery.

“I’ve been doing the art fair for the last 6 to 7 years,” Bruce Partos, a resident potter at Macrostie Art Center, said. “It’s a good way to show your projects, and it’s a good way to get rid of some of them, they tend to build up if you don’t get rid of them. And pretty soon they’re piled up everywhere.”

“I’m also really excited to be welcoming good space murals. They will be working on a mosaic project. That mosaic will eventually be installed on the side of our building. So if you have the opportunity to come out and make that mosaic as well as meet many of the artists who are attending the art fair, we welcome anyone and everyone to come and join us,” Kayla Aubid, the Macrostie Art Center Gallery Director, said.

The downtown art fair will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Grand Rapids and is free to the public.