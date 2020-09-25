Lakeland PBS

MAARCH Working in Bemidji to Keep Families Together

Betsy Melin — Sep. 25 2020

MARRCH, the Minnesota Association of Resources for Recovery and Chemical Health works in Beltrami County and all of Minnesota to provide addiction care throughout the state. For the last seven years, MARRCH has worked to help those with addictions in the state. In the last two years, they have had a specific focus on keeping families together.

On Thursday, they met to share their progress. They have tackled the problem in a variety of ways. Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht joined the call to express her opinions on the work the group has been doing in the area in recent years.

The group has seen some progress in keeping families together, but they still feel they have a lot of work to do. The group has seen a positive correlation with providing addiction programs and keeping children within their homes.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

