Lakeland PBS

Lutheran Social Services Provide Food and Friends in the Kitchen

Mary BalstadDec. 27 2022

While cooking may not be everybody’s bread and butter, local organizations are looking to make the activity just a little more accessible.

By providing a space not only at the table but also in the kitchen, Lutheran Social Service’s program “Friends in the Kitchen” is teaming up with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Harmony Co-Op to offer free cooking classes for people 55 years and older who live with certain restrictions.

Every month Friends in the Kitchen Outreach Educator Angie Ness provides modified recipes to people living on a budget or with physical restrictions. The educational and fun recipes go past teaching the basic food groups by focusing on healthier alternatives.

At the last class for 2022 Ness taught a recipe for German potato salad, hearty ground beef stew and a no-bake apple cheesecake.

Along with showcasing new and different recipes, the Friends in the Kitchen also introduced various ingredients to the attendees.

While Ness may provide recipes that are good for the body, the community made through the cooking classes feed the soul.

“[The classes are] a social outlet for the seniors,” explains Ness. “Especially in the wintertime when there’s not much to do, this is something to look forward to.”

There will be no class for January. The “Friends in the Kitchen” will return on February 28 and include its food distribution following the class.

No registration is required to attend a class.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Cooks Up Some Fun at Annual Bean Hole Days

Pfizer Asks US to Allow 4th COVID Vaccine Dose for Seniors

In Focus: McGregor Area Senior Fish House Open for Use

Grand Rapids Football Recognizes Seniors in Their “Final Lap”

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.