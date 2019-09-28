Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lutheran Church Of The Cross Rummage Sale Draws Huge Crowds

Sep. 27 2019

The Lutheran Church of the Cross kicked off their 59th annual fall rummage sale this morning. All proceeds from the sale benefit charitable organizations and everything at the sale has been donated by different community groups and community members.

The famous rummage sale lived up to expectations as hundreds of people waited at the doors in the hope of finding a great deal. The earliest of those people arrived at 5:30 AM, a full two hours before the sale began. For volunteers helping at the rummage sale, the shoppers are more like friends or family to them.

“We call them our guests, not our shoppers because they’re our guests, and they help us with reaching out to people in need; it’s fun to see them it’s like old friends because many of them are regular attenders, so I recognize them as I’m welcoming them by the bag area,” said Carolyn Blanck, Chair of Lutheran Church of the Cross Rummage Sale.

The Lutheran Church of the Cross will be hosting their spring rummage sale event during the last weekend in April of 2020.

Chaz Mootz

Contact Lakeland News

Chaz Mootz
cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lutheran Church Of The Cross Hosts Historic Rummage Sale In Nisswa

Pop-Up Clinic In Nisswa Offers Health Screenings At No Cost

Nisswa Gearing Up For Annual Fall Festival

Lane Closures Scheduled For Highway 371 Between Brainerd And Nisswa

Latest Story

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

The Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji held a free screening clinic today at the Sanford Bemidji Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic for
Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji Partners With BSU Football For A Good Cause

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

In Focus: New Initiative Foundation Program Helps Nonprofits Increase Financial Resiliency

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Pierz Business Owner Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

84-Year-Old Man Injured In House Fire Near Brandon

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Grand Rapids Volleyball Gets Sweep Against Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.