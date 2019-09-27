Lakeland PBS
Lutheran Church Of The Cross Hosts Historic Rummage Sale In Nisswa

Sep. 26 2019

The Lutheran Church of the Cross rummage sale has continued to grow and it’s now an event where people come all the way from out of the state. The rummage sale in Nisswa has it all and this sale has been going on for quite some time.

“Our sale actually started way back in 1960 and of course back then it wasn’t as much per-sale, but because of the community helping us it has just grown and grown,” said Chair of Church of the Cross rummage sale Carolyn Blanck.

Everything at the sale has been donated by the community in hopes of helping other locals out.

“The price is minimal for them, it’s all a donated amount we don’t encourage, whatever they feel they can give,” said Church of the Cross volunteer Mary Wnok.

“I would guess that many of the people that buy the merchandise are here because they need a better deal than what they can get at stores,” said Chairman of the Dollar Tent Bob Beck.

While right now only preparation and looking around is taking place, tomorrow the crowds will come in heaps.

“We have 120 people probably participating just the sale itself, plus more that donate,” said Chairman of the Hardware Tent Ronald Whipple.

“If you look outside, it’s not even daylight yet and they’re down almost to the highway,” said Wnok.

The relationship that the volunteers have developed over the years is something special.

“We have donations from the whole community, around Gull Lake and all over,” said Blanck.

“Over the years we’ve so much togetherness as far as putting this sale on,” said Whipple.

“I think the benefit to the church and the members is the camaraderie that we develop and the people we get to know,” said Beck.

From 1960 to 1987 the rummage sale raised over $23,000, comparable to just last year when the sale raised over $33,000 alone. The Church of the Cross hopes to keep those numbers up this year.

Doors will open at the Lutheran Church of the Cross tomorrow morning at 7:30 AM.

Chaz Mootz

Chaz Mootz
