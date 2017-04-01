Lumberjacks Experience Will Lead Them In 2017
Last year, for a Lumberjack team with only three seniors and little varsity experience, their motto was “embrace the process.” Now, the team is ready to take that motto one step further. Bemidji is eyeing a .500 season – their first in four years – but they know to get there, it’ll come down to taking what they learned last year and executing it on the field.
They do have some areas to fill, especially at pitcher, but with nine seniors on the roster, they have the utmost confidence in this group. And they say even though they haven’t proven much to this point, they’re ready to take that next step and surprise a few people.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More
Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More
It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More