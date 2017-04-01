DONATE

Lumberjacks Experience Will Lead Them In 2017

Justin Prince
Mar. 31 2017
Last year, for a Lumberjack team with only three seniors and little varsity experience, their motto was “embrace the process.” Now, the team is ready to take that motto one step further. Bemidji is eyeing a .500 season – their first in four years – but they know to get there, it’ll come down to taking what they learned last year and executing it on the field.

They do have some areas to fill, especially at pitcher, but with nine seniors on the roster, they have the utmost confidence in this group. And they say even though they haven’t proven much to this point, they’re ready to take that next step and surprise a few people.

