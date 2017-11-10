DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Lumberjack Girls Hockey Looking For Fresh Start In 2017

Collin Talbert
Nov. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

Hockey season is officially back, and for the Bemidji girls team their ready for a fresh start in 2017. Even though a core of four seniors return, the Jacks are still very young on the ice.

Collin Talbert
Contact the Author Collin Talbert
ctalbert@lptv.org

Related Posts

Reierson Ready To Lead Lumberjacks

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

cheryl messner said

great interview - looks like a good book!!... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Recent Show

Backroads 2101 – Caleigh

Caleigh presents their fusion of world folk, celtic, and bluegrass sound on Backroads. They also discuss what it’s like to explore
Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Recently Added

Backroads 2101 – Caleigh

Posted on Nov. 9 2017

Common Ground 903: Classic Hunting Knives

Posted on Nov. 8 2017

Currents 1103 - Sex Trafficking in Central Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 3 2017

Common Ground 902: Local Authors of Pure MN Books

Posted on Nov. 1 2017

Lakeland Currents 1102: Let's Go Fishing

Posted on Oct. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.