Lueken’s Village Foods North in Bemidji Recently Recognized as a ‘Northwest Retailer of 2022’

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown Program, along with Minnesotas Grocer Association has recently awarded Lueken’s Village Foods North in Bemidji as one of their ‘Northwest Retailers for 2022.’

Every year, the statewide Minnesota Grown Program partners with the MDA and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock, to present four awards to selected grocery stores within the state of Minnesota. These selected grocers are ones that help promote locally grown products and farms.

Entry for this award, consists of a food display that is created by the grocery store entering. This display must feature primarily fresh produce items, and then a photo must be taken of the display, and then submitted.

Both the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), and the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) staff presents the awards in-person at each awarded store location.

“Grocers are essential to the communities they serve and are incredibly proud of our innovative local partnerships- farm to fork,” said MGA President Jamie Pfuhl. “The success of the Minnesota Grown program is driven by the exceptional efforts of all in the food industry. We are proud to play a role in this collective effort that showcases and celebrates innovative partnerships and brings wonderful local products to our customers.”

The judges scoring is based upon several factors including the amount of Minnesota Grown products there are, and how much the grocer carried. Judges also look at how the grocer used their ads, displays, social media, and other mediums to promote Minnesota Grown items to their customers.

The 2022-2023 contest opens on August 1st, 2022, and runs through September 30th. Lueken’s Village Foods North plans on re-submitting another photo display, in hopes to get another nomination next year.

