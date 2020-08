Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

August 16 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Over the last century and a half, the camera has been the British Royal Family’s confidante, messenger, pursuer and keeper of memories. British historian and host Lucy Worsley explores this complex relationship in LUCY WORSLEY’S ROYAL PHOTO ALBUM, uncovering the stories behind some of the most famous photographs of the British Royal Family.