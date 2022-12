Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, December 20 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Lucy on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas – from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine – has surprising Tudor origins, rooted in devotion and charity.