Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Returning to Brainerd International Raceway

The fastest show on Earth returns to Brainerd International Raceway this weekend for the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

The drag racing qualifying sessions begin tomorrow, and one racer, two-time Top Fuel World Champion Brittany Force, will be there trying to get her first win of the season.

Brittany is the daughter of legendary dragster John Force, but she’s wasted no time making a name for herself on the circuit, owning more than 15 track records. She is also the current holder of the Top Fuel world speed record, earning Brittany the nickname “World’s Fastest Female.”

Her last win in Brainerd came in 2017, and she’s hoping to change that this weekend while also enjoying the atmosphere that is unique to the raceway.

“There’s no racetrack like BIR,” said Brittany. “I love coming up here. It’s the fans that they pull into this place, it’s like no other track on the circuit. They have the zoo for the people that want to camp and just, you know, live here all weekend and hear nitro from morning to night. There’s nothing like it.”

She also talked about how important this race will be for her and her team.

“We go into Indy after this and points reset, so to do well here is something we are really pushing for. Luckily, we get four qualifying runs here, which is outstanding. We’ve had a tough year getting us to this point, but we’re starting to finally make some progress. We’re starting to turn things around and we’re starting to really see our performance on race day.”

Brittany added, “I’m looking forward to getting back into a winner’s circle. It’s been a long time for our Monster Energy team and we’re capable of it. We’re right there. We’re so close and I’d love to do it here in Brainerd.”

Friday, August 16th will be the qualifying sessions, and Saturday, August 17th will continue qualifying as the racers simultaneously earn points for the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Sunday, August 18th will wrap things up with the elimination races.