DONATE

LPTV NEWS
855-757-8828
Need help using LPTV Passport. Support is available between 9am and 10pm.

LPTV Passport is a member benefit that gives eligible donors and supporters extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online. The LPTV Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. You can enjoy past episodes of many of your favorite PBS and LPTV shows on demand using your computer, smartphone or tablet and other devices. More platforms and devices are coming soon!

If you aren’t already a member, you can become one now and gain instant access to LPTV Passport. Members of $60 or more, only $5 per month, will receive this added benefit. Consider becoming a member today.

What can I watch LPTV Passport on?

More platforms and devices are coming soon. Currently, PBS content is available via:

  • Desktop computers and laptops at video.lptv.org
  • PBS Video iOS and Android apps for smartphones and tablets
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Chromecast
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Amazon Fire Stick

Already a member of LPTV?

If you are already a member, you may already be eligible for LPTV Passport. Members who contribute $60 or more annually get the added benefit of LPTV Passport. If you are already a member and would like to see if you’re eligible for access to LPTV Passport, please send a request or contact us at 800-292-0922.

LPTV Passport Inquiry

×

Please enter the email address you used when becoming a member below.

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.