

Learn MoreJoin NowSign In 855-757-8828

Need help using LPTV Passport. Support is available between 9am and 10pm.

LPTV Passport is a member benefit that gives eligible donors and supporters extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online. The LPTV Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. You can enjoy past episodes of many of your favorite PBS and LPTV shows on demand using your computer, smartphone or tablet and other devices. More platforms and devices are coming soon!

If you aren’t already a member, you can become one now and gain instant access to LPTV Passport. Members of $60 or more, only $5 per month, will receive this added benefit. Consider becoming a member today.

What can I watch LPTV Passport on?

More platforms and devices are coming soon. Currently, PBS content is available via:

Desktop computers and laptops at video.lptv.org

PBS Video iOS and Android apps for smartphones and tablets

Apple TV

Roku

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Already a member of LPTV?

If you are already a member, you may already be eligible for LPTV Passport. Members who contribute $60 or more annually get the added benefit of LPTV Passport. If you are already a member and would like to see if you’re eligible for access to LPTV Passport, please send a request or contact us at 800-292-0922.

