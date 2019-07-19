LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Wins Lakeland Team of the Year Contest

We started with 16 teams and after over a month of voting, you the viewers brought us down to our final two teams: the Red Lake girls basketball team and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling.

It was a showdown for the ages, and our closest matchup in the tournament was our last. Almost 700 votes cast, and winning with just over 53 percent of the vote, is Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling.

The Class A Wrestling State Champs are our champions. The Wolves received over a thousand votes throughout the tournament, as their fans came out in full support, which should come as no surprise.