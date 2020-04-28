LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Has Built A Wrestling Powerhouse In Recent Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Winning a high school state championship is something that coaches and student-athletes dream of accomplishing, and winning back-to-back titles is almost almost unheard of, but for the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville wrestling team, they’ve accomplished that feat and are hoping to build on their dynasty in the future.

The Wolves have made it to the state wrestling tournament that past three years and won the Class A state championship the last two years. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville has a combined record of 85-7 in their past 3 seasons.