Lakeland PBS

LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Has Built A Wrestling Powerhouse In Recent Years

Chaz MootzApr. 27 2020

Winning a high school state championship is something that coaches and student-athletes dream of accomplishing, and winning back-to-back titles is almost almost unheard of, but for the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville wrestling team, they’ve accomplished that feat and are hoping to build on their dynasty in the future.

The Wolves have made it to the state wrestling tournament that past three years and won the Class A state championship the last two years. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville has a combined record of 85-7 in their past 3 seasons.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Dominant in Recent Years

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Dominates the State

Tough Defense Leads Red Lake Girls Basketball Back To State

Warroad Boys Hockey Upset By Mahtomedi in Class A State Semifinals

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Distance Learning during the Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing us to reinvent how we approach many fundamental aspects of our society, including our public education
Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Distance Learning during the Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Common Ground: Clear Waters Life Center

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Common Ground: Vince Cook - Kumiko / Arna Rennan - Plen Air

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Lakeland Currents Special: COVID-19 Small Business Resources

Posted on Apr. 5 2020

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.