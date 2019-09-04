Lakeland PBS
Lowell Johnson Honored To Win Minnesota State Outstanding Senior Citizen Award

Sep. 3 2019

Last weekend, Crow Wing County’s own Lowell Johnson won the Minnesota State Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. After a whirlwind of a weekend, Johnson is still reeling from all the attention, but he is honored to win the award.

Johnson volunteers in literacy and brain science programs at the Crow Wing County Jail, ACE’s resiliency coalition, Crow Wing Energized mental health efforts, Brainerd Lakes Early Childhood Coalition, and much more. For Johnson, volunteering is something he thinks everyone should try.

“It is a great honor and to me, it is a supportive event that fits and encourages me, when you volunteer in any effort, whether it’s taking care of family, whether its with an organization is that as a volunteer, you feel good about he volunteering because it helps other people, they feel good, you feel good, it’s a win-win situation,” said Johnson.

Volunteering never stops as Johnson plans to be helping out at the Crow Wing County Jail this fall.

