Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Named as National Blue Ribbon School

For the third time since 2005, Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary has been honored as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

297 schools in the United States were honored, and just eight were from Minnesota. Lowell Elementary is the only school honored from the Lakeland viewing area.

Prior to this year, only one other school in Minnesota had been honored as a Blue Ribbon School three times. Lowell was also honored previously in 2014, when all elementary schools in Brainerd Public Schools received the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award, and in 2005.

