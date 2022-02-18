Lakeland PBS

Low Visibility and Heavy Snowfall Causes Highway Closures

Mary BalstadFeb. 18 2022

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists not to travel today due to low visibility. The heavy snowfall also caused a closure to many highways and I-94.

High winds and blowing snow created whiteout conditions, primarily in the Northewestern and central parts of Minnesota. Snowplows will continue to operate and clear the roads, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation suggests it is best that people stay at home if possible until conditions improve.

Bemidji and surrounding areas are under a blizzard warning until 6 P.M. tonight.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Minnesota Grants Money to Equip Bus Stop-Arms with Cameras

MnDOT Announces Winners of 2022 “Name a Snowplow” Contest

With Heavy Snowfall, Plows Get to Work on Area Roads

Lynn Eaton Files for Ward 5 Seat on Bemidji City Council

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.