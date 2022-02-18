Low Visibility and Heavy Snowfall Causes Highway Closures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists not to travel today due to low visibility. The heavy snowfall also caused a closure to many highways and I-94.

High winds and blowing snow created whiteout conditions, primarily in the Northewestern and central parts of Minnesota. Snowplows will continue to operate and clear the roads, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation suggests it is best that people stay at home if possible until conditions improve.

Bemidji and surrounding areas are under a blizzard warning until 6 P.M. tonight.

