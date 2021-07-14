Low-Income Housing Project Proposed in Downtown Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A low-income housing project in downtown Brainerd could replace the old Thrifty White Pharmacy building located at 805 Laurel Street. Preliminary plans were presented to the Brainerd City Council, who approved moving the project forward.

Preliminary plans for the 36-apartment complex include three studios, six one-bedroom apartments, 18 two-bedroom apartments, and nine three-bedroom apartments. The apartments will have income restrictions that range from 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.

If approved, tenants could move in as early as August of 2023.

