Low COVID-19 Cases in MN Due to Vaccinations, Fewer Tests

It was common to see more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in Minnesota, but on Wednesday, June 2, there were only 128 cases reported. This is mainly due to a successful vaccine rollout, as well as fewer people deciding to get tested.

But Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s Chief Medical Officer, says the lower numbers don’t paint the entire picture. More than 30 people are still hospitalized as of today in Essentia Health clinics alone due to COVID-19 complications, which is the result of some people still not being vaccinated.

The risk for unvaccinated individuals is still considerable, as case rates are about as high as they were in January for that population. According to Dr. Henry and those he’s talked to, COVID-19 (and its variants) isn’t going away anytime soon.

