Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

October 12 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

LOVE WINS OVER HATE explores the personal transformations of six individuals who went from agents of anger and bigotry to advocates for empathy and inclusivity. In the documentary, former Neo-Nazi Shannon Foley Martinez discusses how easy it was to direct her unprocessed rage and self-hatred from a sexual assault into a movement rooted in hate. Other interviewees include former white supremacists.