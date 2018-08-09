Lottery Player Hits $550K Jackpot In Bemidji
Someone is more than $500,000 dollar richer, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket they purchased in Bemidji.
Orton’s Bemidji Cenex, located at 555 Paul Bunyan Drive N.W. in Bemidji, sold a Gopher 5 ticket worth $549,633. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus when the prize is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Gopher 5 numbers drawn on Aug. 8 (15 – 22 – 23 – 27 – 31).
A lottery Player in Nisswa also won big in last night drawing.
Triangle Store, located at 25296 Smiley Road in Nisswa, sold a Northstar Cash ticket worth $30,000. The business will receive $300 when the winning ticket is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Northstar Cash numbers drawn on Aug. 8 (9 – 14 – 19 – 21 – 31).
Lotto players in Minnesota have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should call the Lottery at 651-635-8273 (select option 2) to make arrangements to claim their prize.
