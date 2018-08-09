Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lottery Player Hits $550K Jackpot In Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Someone is more than $500,000 dollar richer, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket they purchased in Bemidji.

Orton’s Bemidji Cenex, located at 555 Paul Bunyan Drive N.W. in Bemidji, sold a Gopher 5 ticket worth $549,633. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus when the prize is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Gopher 5 numbers drawn on Aug. 8 (15 – 22 – 23 – 27 – 31).

A lottery Player in Nisswa also won big in last night drawing.

Triangle Store, located at 25296 Smiley Road in Nisswa, sold a Northstar Cash ticket worth $30,000. The business will receive $300 when the winning ticket is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Northstar Cash numbers drawn on Aug. 8 (9 – 14 – 19 – 21 – 31).

Lotto players in Minnesota have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should call the Lottery at 651-635-8273 (select option 2) to make arrangements to claim their prize.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

20 for 20: Bob Peters (2001)

Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare Opens Permanent Bemidji Location

New Location For A Bemidji Recycling Drop Off Site

Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Latest Story

St. Cloud Prison Locked Down After Officer is Assaulted

An assault at the St. Cloud prison sent a corrections officer to the hospital. Authorities say the sergeant was processing an offender through
Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Latest Stories

St. Cloud Prison Locked Down After Officer is Assaulted

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

2018 Beltrami County Fair Gets Underway

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

AirCorps Aviation Wins National Honors For WW2 Plane Restoration

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Bemidji's South Shore To See Tree Planting And Electrical Repairs

Posted on Aug. 9 2018

Opponents Of Line 3 Replacement File Appeal

Posted on Aug. 8 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.