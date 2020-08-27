Lakeland PBS

Looting and Unrest in Minneapolis Following Homicide Suspect’s Death

Lakeland News — Aug. 26 2020

In Minneapolis tonight, hostile crowds have been gathering and looting some stores after a homicide suspect’s death by suicide.

The unrest follows the death Wednesday night of a man wanted in connection with a homicide earlier in the day. Police released surveillance video that appears to show the suspect shooting himself in the head just seconds before officers reached him.

Looting is taking place in downtown Minneapolis near 5th and 6th Avenues. The Governor has called in the State Patrol to help with the situation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has requested help from the National Guard.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sourcewell to Begin Distributing PPE To Area Schools

Brainerd Warriors Girls Soccer Preparing for Championship Run

Suspect in Theft Leads Deputies On a Chase in Little Falls

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Ridgeway Avenue Shooting in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.