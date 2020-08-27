Looting and Unrest in Minneapolis Following Homicide Suspect’s Death
In Minneapolis tonight, hostile crowds have been gathering and looting some stores after a homicide suspect’s death by suicide.
The unrest follows the death Wednesday night of a man wanted in connection with a homicide earlier in the day. Police released surveillance video that appears to show the suspect shooting himself in the head just seconds before officers reached him.
Looting is taking place in downtown Minneapolis near 5th and 6th Avenues. The Governor has called in the State Patrol to help with the situation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has requested help from the National Guard.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.