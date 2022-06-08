Loop the Lake Bike Festival Returning to Bemidji This Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Loop the Lake Festival is pedaling its way back to Bemidji this year after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and they’re in need of some helpful volunteers for their event on Saturday, June 18th.

This year’s festival will be held at Lake Bemidji’s South Shore near the Sanford Center, and the goal is to have all volunteer slots filled. Typically, there are at least 120 volunteers on hand, but since this is their first event since 2019, the volunteer committee has pared back while focusing on the most vital positions.

“We probably could still use about 15 [volunteers], and I would say [in] the main area, we would really like some strong bodies early in the morning to help us set up some barricades, and then some really strong bodies to help us take down barricades and road closure parts right here in the area of [the] Sanford Center, right here by the South Shore Beach Park,” said Donna Palivec, Loop the Lake Festival Volunteer Coordinator.

Volunteer time slots range from being 3-4 hours long to lasting the full day for those interested.

The event starts at 7:30 AM on Saturday and goes to about 1 PM. More information can be found at the Bike Bemidji website.

