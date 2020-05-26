Looking Back at Grand Rapids Boys Hockey’s Winning 2017 Season

Back in 2017, the Grand Rapids boys hockey team won the Class AA State Championship. But while the Thunderhawks were able to bring home a state title, it didn’t come easy. Tonight, we take a look back at their state championship run.
By — Nathan Green
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!