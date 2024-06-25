Jun 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Longville Teen Dies in Head-On Crash Near Park Rapids

A 17-year-old Longville girl has died in a head-on crash on June 20 near Park Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10 a.m. that day, Alyssa Wheeler was driving a car east on Highway 34 near Eagle Bend Road in Henrietta Township when a pickup headed the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit Wheeler’s vehicle head on.

The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Don Sherman of Akeley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says seat belts were used by both drivers, and that alcohol was not involved in the crash.

