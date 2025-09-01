Sep 1, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Longville Man Seriously Injured in 1-Vehicle Crash in Cass Co.

An 87-year-old man from Longville was seriously injured on Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 31 at around 12:20 p.m., 87-year-old Donald Waldera was heading northbound in a mid-size sedan in Ponto Lake Township when he veered off the roadway and struck a large tree. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 84 and 16th Avenue NW.

Waldera was transferred to St. Cloud Hospital, where he is currently facing life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says no alcohol was involved in the crash, and road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.

