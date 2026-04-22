Apr 22, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Longville Man Seriously Injured After Vehicle Hits Deer Near Walker

A Longville man suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash east of Walker today.

The Minnesota State Patrols says 24-year-old Jacob McKeig was driving an SUV westbound on Highway 200 in Turtle Lake Township when he hit a deer while traveling at a fast speed.

The vehicle went out of control after the impact and went off the road to the right, where it hit a road approach and became airborne. The SUV came to rest in the ditch and did not roll.

The crash happened just a few minutes after midnight. The State Patrol says McKeig was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a Sanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

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