Longville Man Seriously Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer

A Longville man suffered life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was operating struck a deer today in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Michael Frederic Olson was taken to a health care facility in Duluth. Olson was wearing a helmet.

The crash happened just before noon on Highway 200 near County Road 125 in Kego Township, which is about six miles north of Longville and about 16 miles west of Remer.