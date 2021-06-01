Longville Man Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Cass County Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 25-year-old Longville man is in custody in connection with a shooting today at a Cass County home.

Deputies responded around 10:30 AM to a report of several shots fired at individuals in a home in the Sugar Point area near Federal Dam. The person who reported the shooting was not injured, and a suspect was identified. Authorities conducted a search warrant at a nearby home and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and formal charges are pending.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today