Longville Man Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Cass County Home
A 25-year-old Longville man is in custody in connection with a shooting today at a Cass County home.
Deputies responded around 10:30 AM to a report of several shots fired at individuals in a home in the Sugar Point area near Federal Dam. The person who reported the shooting was not injured, and a suspect was identified. Authorities conducted a search warrant at a nearby home and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect’s name has not been released, and formal charges are pending.
