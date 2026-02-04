Longtime Wadena Police Officer Announces Run for Wadena County Sheriff

Longtime Wadena police officer Milo Scott has announced he is running for Wadena County Sheriff.

Scott has been with the Wadena Police Department since 2004. He ran for sheriff in 2022 but lost to incumbent Mike Carr Jr., who recently announced he is not seeking re-election this fall.

Scott has been a member of the Lakes Area SWAT Team and a firearms and Taser instructor. He served in the National Guard prior to joining the Wadena police force.

Scott says in a press release that he is running for sheriff because he believes residents “deserve strong public safety services that are effective, fiscally responsible, and sustainable for the future.”

Last month, Sgt. Bryan Savaloja of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office announced his candidacy for county sheriff.