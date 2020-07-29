Lakeland PBS

Longtime Sanford Health Executives Retiring

Betsy Melin — Jul. 29 2020

Four longtime Sanford Health executives will soon retire from the health care system.  Mike Begeman, Dan Blue, M.D., JoAnn Kunkel, and Kim Patrick will step down in the coming months. Combined, the four executives had over 100 years of experience in the healthcare system.

Begeman, vice president of community relations, will retire after 18 years at Sanford Health. Previously an educator and coach for 26 years in South Dakota schools, he joined Sanford Health in 2002. Besides his current role, he also served as executive chief of staff.

Blue has served Sanford Health and its legacy systems for more than 30 years as a family practice physician, chief medical officer of Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.

Kunkel, chief financial officer, joined Sanford Health in 1992, holding numerous roles in finance before becoming CFO eight years ago. Kunkel has been instrumental in ensuring Sanford’s long-term financial success and its impact on the communities Sanford serves.

Patrick, chief business development officer, created Sanford’s legal department more than 20 years ago and served as longtime chief legal officer. Several years ago, he took on the responsibility of overseeing internal and external business development, as well as ensuring the successful commercialization of intellectual property owned or developed by Sanford Health.

Succession details will be announced at a later time.

Kelly Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health President, and CEO said,  “It has been an honor to have these leaders here at Sanford Health. We thank them for their dedication to the work of health and healing, and celebrate them for their achievements in advancing our organization.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County Rise to Over 100

COVID-19 Cases Per Day on the Rise in MN, Beltrami County Seeing Increases

Sanford Health, Marvin Partner Together For COVID-19 Testing in Warroad

Bars and Restaurants Temporarily Close in Response to Increased COVID-19 Cases in Bemidji

Latest Stories

Cass County Sheriff's Office In Search Of Missing Man

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Man Taken Into Custody After Starting His Own Fire In Grand Rapids

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Herzog and Kelm Top Women's Field in The Birchmont, Cook at Top For Men's

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

NSIC Announcement on Fall Sports Gives Athletes Hope

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Bemidji's Blue Ox Marathon to Go Virtual in 2020

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.