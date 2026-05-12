May 12, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Longtime MN Meteorologist Paul Douglas To Present at Forum in Nisswa

Meteorologist Paul Douglas will be hosting a forum focused on the climate this coming weekend in Nisswa.

The forum will focus on climate action, electrification, and how both can empower local economies. Douglas, who has spent 40 years in the broadcast television and radio industry, will share the latest scientific understandings on those matters and will also highlight practical opportunities for economic savings that reduce environmental impacts.

“[Climate change] has been construed to be a political issue. It’s not politics, it’s data,” said Douglas. “The atmosphere responds to physics, and we’ve increased greenhouse gases by about 51% since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution in the mid-1800s.”

The forum will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa on Saturday, May 16 from 1:00–2:30 p.m.

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