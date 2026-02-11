Longtime Hubbard County Sheriff Aukes Not Seeking a 5th Term

Longtime Hubbard County Sheriff Corey Aukes says he will not seek re-election for a fifth term as sheriff.

Aukes said in a news release issued today that after serving the citizens of Hubbard County for 36 years, “it is time to move on to a different chapter.”

Aukes was first elected Sheriff in 2010 and has been with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office since 1990. He says he still hopes to serve the community and plans on running for Hubbard County Commissioner in District 3 later this year.