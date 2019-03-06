Longtime BSU Zamboni Driver Retires After 45 Years On The Ice
It’s the end of an era for BSU Hockey fans.
After 45 years on the job, longtime Zamboni driver Vance Balstad made his last trip around the ice in the Beavers’ season finale recently. Lakeland News intern Michelle Witkin has the story.
Balstad’s first season as Zamboni driver for BSU Hockey was in 1974.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More
He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More
Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More
This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More