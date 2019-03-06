Lakeland PBS
Longtime BSU Zamboni Driver Retires After 45 Years On The Ice

Nathan Green
Mar. 5 2019
It’s the end of an era for BSU Hockey fans.

After 45 years on the job, longtime Zamboni driver Vance Balstad made his last trip around the ice in the Beavers’ season finale recently. Lakeland News intern Michelle Witkin has the story.

Balstad’s first season as Zamboni driver for BSU Hockey was in 1974.

