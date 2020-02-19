Lakeland PBS

Longtime BSU Football Coach Rich Jahner Announces His Retirement

Chaz MootzFeb. 19 2020

After being on the Bemidji State football sidelines for 24 years, first as a defensive coordinator and later as a defensive backs coach and associate head coach, Rich Jahner has decided to retire from coaching at BSU.

Throughout his time at Bemidji State, Jahner tallied 158 wins with the beavers and helped turn the program around from one of the worst programs in the conference to one of the best. In all, five of the defensive backs he coached earned all-American honors and 23 earned all-conference recognition.

 

The full interview with Rich Jahner will be included in this post soon.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Biking All Season Long With Winter Biking 101 at BSU

BSU Men’s Hockey: New League Name Announced For Future Conference

In Focus: Art Exhibit “Other Dimensions” Is a Farewell to Bemidji

Over $54,000 Raised in BSU’s Day of Giving

Latest Stories

Tri-County Health Care Opens Local Milk Depot In Wadena

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Biking All Season Long With Winter Biking 101 at BSU

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Open House To Be Held In Baxter on Business Highway 371 Project

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

BSU Men's Hockey: New League Name Announced For Future Conference

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

Gov. Tim Walz Seeks $30 Million For State Disaster Aid Fund

Posted on Feb. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.