Longtime BSU Football Coach Rich Jahner Announces His Retirement
After being on the Bemidji State football sidelines for 24 years, first as a defensive coordinator and later as a defensive backs coach and associate head coach, Rich Jahner has decided to retire from coaching at BSU.
Throughout his time at Bemidji State, Jahner tallied 158 wins with the beavers and helped turn the program around from one of the worst programs in the conference to one of the best. In all, five of the defensive backs he coached earned all-American honors and 23 earned all-conference recognition.
The full interview with Rich Jahner will be included in this post soon.
