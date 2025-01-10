Longtime Brainerd DJ Danny Wild Dies After 6-Month Battle with Cancer

A longtime Brainerd disc jockey has died after a six-month battle with cancer.

Daniel Wileman was known as “Danny Wild” on 107.5 The Power Loon, where he served as a morning DJ for 32 years. He left the airwaves last June and returned in December, when he detailed on air his battle with a cancerous tumor on his chest. He died Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with his wife Joan by his side.

The Power Loon released a statement on Facebook yesterday which says in part, “To say we are devastated would be an understatement. Danny represented the best in us, and he leaves behind a legacy that is stronger than words can properly convey. We will soon be celebrating Danny in a manner befitting of his legacy and our love for him.”

Wileman was 60 years old. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at Heritage Church in Baxter with a visitation starting one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at Heritage Church.