Lakeland PBS

Longtime Bemidji Tennis Coach Mark Fodness Dies

Chaz MootzNov. 27 2020

Mark Fodness

Mark Fodness, 61, who coached 41 seasons between Bemidji High School boys and girls tennis and Bemidji State University women’s tennis and accumulated 405 career wins across all three programs, died from a sudden and unexpected heart attack at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to family.

Fodness coached the boys and girls tennis teams at BHS from 1986-93 and then started back up as head coach for both Lumberjack programs in 2010. In 2013, Fodness became the head coach for the Bemidji State women’s tennis team, his alma mater.

In August of 2019, Fodness retired from coaching both the BHS girls tennis team and the BSU women’s tennis team. Then in May of 2020, Fodness stepped down from his position as head coach for the Bemidji boys tennis team. Fodness was also a long-time social studies teacher at Bemidji Middle School.

A celebration of life is being planned for June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Volleyball Improved Throughout Unusual 2020 Season

Final AP State Football Rankings Released for Minnesota

Family of Terry Brisk Seeking Closure on His Death

Stoffel and Lumberjacks Finish Unusual Season with Stellar 5-2 Record, Ranked #8 in the State

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.