Longtime Bemidji Tennis Coach Mark Fodness Dies

Mark Fodness, 61, who coached 41 seasons between Bemidji High School boys and girls tennis and Bemidji State University women’s tennis and accumulated 405 career wins across all three programs, died from a sudden and unexpected heart attack at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to family.

Fodness coached the boys and girls tennis teams at BHS from 1986-93 and then started back up as head coach for both Lumberjack programs in 2010. In 2013, Fodness became the head coach for the Bemidji State women’s tennis team, his alma mater.

In August of 2019, Fodness retired from coaching both the BHS girls tennis team and the BSU women’s tennis team. Then in May of 2020, Fodness stepped down from his position as head coach for the Bemidji boys tennis team. Fodness was also a long-time social studies teacher at Bemidji Middle School.

A celebration of life is being planned for June.

