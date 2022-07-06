Lakeland PBS

Longtime Bemidji Sportswriter Jim Carrington Dies at Age 93

Lakeland News — Jul. 5 2022

Jim Carrington (Credit: Forum News Service)

Jim Carrington, a legendary Bemidji sportswriter who covered Bemidji sports for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 93.

According to his obituary, Carrington worked for the Bemidji Pioneer from January 1959 until his retirement in 2011. He started off as a news reporter and photographer in January 1959 while also covering sports. He became the full-time sports editor of the Pioneer in June 1972 and was a fixture at Bemidji sporting events throughout his years on the job.

Carrington was elected into the Bemidji High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002 and is also a member of the Bemidji High Wrestling Hall of Fame and Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame.

According to an article in the Pioneer, Carrington is not survived by any family. His estate will be set up to form the Carrington Foundation to support and promote youth baseball and other youth and high school sports, especially sports lacking in fundraising capabilities.

By — Lakeland News

