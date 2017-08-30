Longtime Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement
After 14 years as superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, Dr. James Hess says this will be his last year of service.
Hess made the announcement during the Bemidji Area Schools District Inservice at Bemidji High School.
His retirement will become effective on June 30, 2018.
Stay with Lakeland News for more information.
