Long-Term Care Facilities Work Toward Bringing in Families as Essential Caregivers

Long-term care facilities have had to change their practices due to COVID-19, including a lot less interactions with family members. But now at some long-term care facilities in Minnesota, that’s about to change.

Long-term care facilities are now working towards allowing family members inside in order to help take care of residents. They will be classified as essential caregivers after they finish the proper training. Facilities are working hard to make this change as safely as possible by going through testing with the National Guard.

Currently, many long-term care facilities are also offering virtual visitations alongside carefully monitored window visits.

