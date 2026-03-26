Long Prairie Rendering Facility Fined $3 Million for Air Quality Violations

A Long Prairie rendering facility has been fined $3 million for air quality violations and has agreed to spend more than $4 million to improve its wastewater treatment.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials said in a press release that Central Bi-Products emitted higher levels of hydrogen sulfide than is allowed, causing odor complaints in the community of Long Prairie and resulting in the $3 million fine. The violations took place from fall 2023 through 2024.

The Todd County Community Health & Human Services department will receive $1.2 million of the fine and will use it to fund projects that benefit area residents.

Central Bi-Projects has agreed to spend a minimum of $4.4 million on a supplemental environmental project that will ensure the facility sufficiently treats its wastewater and controls hydrogen sulfide pollution in the future.

The MPCA says that to come back into compliance with its permit, Central Bi-Products has agreed to: