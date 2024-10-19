Oct 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Long Prairie Man Working at Morrison Co. Landfill Injured in ATV Crash

A Long Prairie man was injured Thursday in an ATV crash near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Jody Mueller was driving a side-by-side performing work duties at the Morrison County Landfill at the time of the incident.

According to a press release, Mueller was going down a hill at an angle and rolled. He fell out of the ATV and was pinned under the machine.

Mueller was taken from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

Beltrami Co. Board Briefed on ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’ Designation

Education & Government

Crow Wing County Installs Self-Serve Kiosks in the Community

Arts & Entertainment

In Focus: 17-Year-Old Brainerd Musician Hopes to Bring People Together

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Claims 1st Win of Season with 6-3 Victory Over Lindenwood