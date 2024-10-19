Long Prairie Man Working at Morrison Co. Landfill Injured in ATV Crash

A Long Prairie man was injured Thursday in an ATV crash near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Jody Mueller was driving a side-by-side performing work duties at the Morrison County Landfill at the time of the incident.

According to a press release, Mueller was going down a hill at an angle and rolled. He fell out of the ATV and was pinned under the machine.

Mueller was taken from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries.