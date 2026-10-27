Oct 26, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Girls’ Volleyball Upsets Nevis in 5A Playoffs

High school girls’ volleyball section tournaments got up and running this past weekend. In Section 5A, the team wearing last year’s crown is Nevis, the third different school to claim the section title in the last three years.

The Tigers posted an even 14-14 record this season, earning the 2-seed on the west side of the bracket, while Long Prairie-Grey Eagle drew the west’s 7-seed after finishing the regular season 6-17. Nevis was hoping to kick-start another run on Monday while LP-GE looked to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

The Thunder took the first set 25-19 while the Tigers took the second set 25-22. Ultimately, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle pulled off the upset over the reigning Section 5A champions Nevis, with the Thunder knocking out the Tigers in a five-set thriller.

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